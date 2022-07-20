Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

