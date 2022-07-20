Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 762 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Essent Group worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essent Group Stock Up 2.8 %

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

