Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day moving average is $158.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.84.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.