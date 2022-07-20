Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $377,320,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,057,000 after buying an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after buying an additional 474,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after buying an additional 412,065 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after buying an additional 493,579 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

