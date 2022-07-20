Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,385.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

