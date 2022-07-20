Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 111.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

GDEN opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

