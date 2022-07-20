Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

