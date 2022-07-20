Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.29.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

