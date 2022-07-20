Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

