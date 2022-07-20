Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 725.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

