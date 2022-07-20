Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Rapid7 worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.70.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

