Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.