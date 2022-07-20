Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,723 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 663.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.