Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

