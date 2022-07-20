Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Newmont by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.49.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.