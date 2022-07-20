Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of UMB Financial worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.