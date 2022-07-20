Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 19,052 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Rapid7 worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

