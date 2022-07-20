Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,867,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

