Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 40,393 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MaxLinear worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after buying an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

