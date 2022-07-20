Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 1,935 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $24,903.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 12,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 464,627 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

