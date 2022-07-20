Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 1,935 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $24,903.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 12,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 464,627 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

