NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.73. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

