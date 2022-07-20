Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,059,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,806,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 928,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,141,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.91.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

