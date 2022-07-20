Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $45.11

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $46.46. Natera shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 8,849 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Stephens started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $527,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

