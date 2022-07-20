National Asset Management Inc. Has $13.25 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Up 3.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.74.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $13.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.85. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

