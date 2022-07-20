National Asset Management Inc. Has $15.99 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.25. 26,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.88 and its 200-day moving average is $349.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

