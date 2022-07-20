National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 418,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,667,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.