National Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,342 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,342 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. 192,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,063. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.75.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

