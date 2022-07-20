National Bank Financial Comments on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.88.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.49 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.54 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million.

Sleep Country Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft purchased 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

