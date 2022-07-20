National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. National Bank has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.