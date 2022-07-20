National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$62.25 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.69.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAR.UN traded up C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$42.69 and a twelve month high of C$62.77. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

