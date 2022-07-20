Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $142.50

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.50 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 2550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.74).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1.23.

About Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

