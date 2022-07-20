Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Natuzzi Stock Performance
NYSE NTZ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.