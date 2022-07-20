Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Featured Stories

