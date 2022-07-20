Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares traded.
Nautilus Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$34.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00.
About Nautilus Minerals
Nautilus Minerals Inc, a seafloor resource exploration company, explores and develops the ocean floor for copper, gold, silver, and zinc seafloor massive sulphide deposits. It also explores for manganese, nickel, and cobalt nodule deposits. The company's principal project is the Solwara 1 project located in the Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea.
