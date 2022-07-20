Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 69,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NAVB stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%.

(Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.