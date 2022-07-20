NB Private Equity Partners Limited Declares Dividend of $0.47 (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

NBPE opened at GBX 1,532.51 ($18.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NB Private Equity Partners has a one year low of GBX 1,300 ($15.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,969.93 ($23.55). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,458.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,592.94. The company has a market cap of £716.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 1,350 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($17.42) per share, with a total value of £19,669.50 ($23,514.05).

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

