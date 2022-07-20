Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Trading 16.3% Higher

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

