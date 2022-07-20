Nebulas Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $167,594.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00188725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 77,911,620 coins and its circulating supply is 62,399,818 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars.

