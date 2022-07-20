Nebulas Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $167,594.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00188725 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007274 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 77,911,620 coins and its circulating supply is 62,399,818 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.