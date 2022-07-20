Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

TJX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. 51,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

