Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

