Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

ZTS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.60. 14,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

