Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,642 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,883 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,075,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 446,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,141,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

