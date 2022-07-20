Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.88.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.37. 14,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.35. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

