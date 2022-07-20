Nelson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 159,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 38,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

