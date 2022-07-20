Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.76). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 1,192.20%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

