Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of Neptune Orient Lines Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.68. Neptune Orient Lines shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.
Neptune Orient Lines Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68.
About Neptune Orient Lines
Neptune Orient Lines Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and charter of vessels, as well as participates in ventures related to these activities. The Company operates through its Liner segment. The Company’s Liner segment provides operations of container transportation, terminals and provision of other related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Orient Lines (NPTOY)
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Orient Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Orient Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.