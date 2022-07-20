Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $148.47 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $148.47 million and $3.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,836.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.34 or 0.06705465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00249214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00101913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00628050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00536648 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001082 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

