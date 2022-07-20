NEST Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.23 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $94.83 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,834.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

