Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.14 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.14 EPS.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Netflix

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.87.

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

