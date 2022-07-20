Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.00. Nevsun Resources shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 12,608 shares.
Nevsun Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -50.00.
About Nevsun Resources
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
