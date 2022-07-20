New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
New York City REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. 26,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,686. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.
Insider Transactions at New York City REIT
In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $161,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,156,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,591.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $161,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,156,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,591.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares in the company, valued at $14,951,404.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 135,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,076. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York City REIT
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York City REIT (NYC)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.