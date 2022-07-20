New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

New York City REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. 26,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,686. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Insider Transactions at New York City REIT

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $161,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,156,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,591.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $161,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,156,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,591.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares in the company, valued at $14,951,404.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 135,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,076. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York City REIT

New York City REIT Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

